Multai: BNS students give memorandum to Panse for classes

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): The students of BNS Degree College submitted a memorandum to local legislator Sukhdev Panse on Monday about the difficulties they are facing in the college.

The problems are related to the affiliation of their college and to the classes which are not being held.

According to the students, as the college has some problems in connection with affiliation, their future is in the dark.

Because there are affiliation-related problems, they have been deprived of classes, the students said.

They further said that they were not sure where they would be able to take examinations in future.

Immediately listening to the studentsí problems, Panse talked to the Vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University, MK Shrivastava.

The students problems are his problems, so it should be immediately solved, Panse said.

He urged the Vice-chancellor to arrange for their classes in other government degree colleges.

Shrivastava assured Panse that the problems of the students would soon be solved.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:57 PM IST