Mule Account Holders, SIM Renters Under Police Eye | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local individuals involved in cyber fraud, renting out mule bank accounts and SIM cards, will now be under continuous police surveillance.

The initiative aims to prevent repeat offences by local cybercrime offenders who often escape action despite playing a crucial role in nationwide fraud networks.

According to police officials, many individuals do not directly dupe victims but rent out their bank accounts or procure SIM cards for cyber fraudsters in exchange for commissions.

Since the actual frauds are usually committed in other states, accused persons often manage to evade action even when police teams from outside states conduct raids.

However, this may become more difficult as local police stations will now monitor suspects regularly.

While the Cyber Crime Branch has been identifying mule bank accounts and issuing notices to account holders, Cyber Help Desks will now assist in identifying such accounts at the local level and serve notices to their owners.

Officials said besides identification of new suspects, strict surveillance would be maintained on cyber fraudsters who were previously arrested in cheating cases and are currently out on bail.

Such offenders often commit fraud in multiple states and frequently return to criminal activities after securing bail.

With information being shared through the Samanvay portal, local police will now be able to track such suspects more effectively, who will be questioned periodically regarding their activities. Legal action will be taken whenever necessary.

Action in the offing

According to Cyber Crime Branch officials, 30 mule bank accounts linked to addresses in different parts of Bhopal have been identified so far.

Cyber Help Desks at police stations will keep a watch on cyber conmen and owners of mule bank accounts within their respective jurisdictions.

Personnel posted at these desks have been trained to use the Joint Cyber Crime Team or Samanvay portal, which is used by cyber cells and police units across the country to share information about suspected mule bank accounts and SIM cards.