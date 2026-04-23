Mule Account Holder Arrested In Bhopal For Interstate Cyber Frauds | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police have arrested a key member of an interstate cyber fraud network that duped victims across multiple states.

The suspect, Deepak Jain, was acting as a mule account holder, providing his bank account to facilitate illegal financial transactions for cybercriminals.

Sandeep Pawar, the Aishbag police station in-charge, said Jain, a resident of Mahamai Ka Bagh area, knowingly allowed fraudsters to route defrauded money through his private bank account. Upon verification and scrutiny of his banking records, the account was found to be actively used in fraudulent activities.

During the investigation, police examined records on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which revealed at least three major complaints linked to Jain’s account. These complaints were filed by victims from Maharashtra and Telangana. Money siphoned from these victims was directly transferred into his account.

Investigations revealed that the fraud network used multiple tactics to lure victims. In one case, a woman from Hyderabad was deceived with promises of earning money through Google Map reviews and part-time jobs. She was later manipulated into investing via a fake trading website promoted on Telegram.

Victims from Mumbai were also targeted through UPI fraud and unsolicited calls, resulting in significant financial losses.Jain is being questioned further to identify other members of the cyber fraud network.