Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa To Start From Indore In July | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation of buses under Mukyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa will kick off from the Indore division in July, making Indore the first city to see the rollout. Moreover, under PM E Bus Sewa, 150 electric buses will be deployed from Indore city.

This was informed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a meeting of the Board of Directors, Madhya Pradesh Public Transport and Infrastructure Limited on Monday.

It was stated that Indore-based Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (A.I.C.T.S.L) will function in the bus operational area starting from the Indore division.

Managing Director of the Board, Manish Singh, presented the plan before the CM.

The state has been divided into seven regional headquarters Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Gwalior and Rewa. A total of 620 inter-district routes across the state will be served by 2,432 buses.

From Indore, 121 inter-district routes will operate 608 buses, while 28 city and suburban routes will be served by 784 buses, including 150 PM E Bus Sewa electric buses.

For interstate travel, 101 routes from Indore to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will operate 276 buses under A.I.C.T.S.L.

In total, 250 routes starting from Indore, including intercity and interstate, will operate 1,688 buses. Similar three-category operations will be conducted in the six other regional headquarters.

Across all seven regions, 1,164 routes have been identified, with 5,206 buses in operation.

Bus operations will be conducted under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and private bus permits will remain unaffected. In the meeting, 150 posts were sanctioned for all seven regional assistant companies under the state-level holding company, including posts for bus security, enforcement squads and facilities. In total, 1,190 posts will be sanctioned and filled in phases over four years.

Liabilities and capital approved

CM directed Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Department, Sanjay Dubey, to take rationalisation decisions regarding liabilities of the seven companies.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain instructed that the authorised capital of the state-level company should be Rs 100 crore, and the paid-up capital should be Rs 35 crore, as per the cabinet decision.

Three categories

Under Mukyamantri Sugam Parivahan, buses of three categories will be introduced from the Indore region in July:

Intercity routes connecting Indore with other districts of the state.

City and suburban routes within Indore city and to notified suburban areas.

Interstate contract routes to bordering states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.