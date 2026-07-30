MSP Of Urad ₹8,400 Per Quintal, But Only 30 Tonnes Procured | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government wants the farmers to produce more urad (black gram) and tilhan (oilseeds) than moong (green gram).

Before the farmers sowed the seeds of summertime moong, the state government sent a message to them, asking them to grow black gram instead of green gram.

The government urged them to grow any crops other than moong, but the farmers rejected the proposal.

As a result, the government and the farmers have locked horns over the procurement of moong at the minimum support price (MSP).

The output of black gram has been 4.73 lakh tonnes in the state. The government procures a quintal of black gram at Rs 7,800 and gives a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal.

Although a quintal of black gram fetches Rs 8,400 to a farmer, the government could procure only 30 tonnes of the produce.

The government has started procuring black gram since July 1, but the farmers did not come to the procurement centres to sell it.

According to sources, the market rates of the black gram vary from Rs 6,500 to 10,200 a quintal. The farmers sell it to the traders at Mandis.

According to an officer, the government has encouraged the farmers to grow black gram, but the farmers want to produce green gram, so the government faces problems in procuring urad.