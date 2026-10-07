MPTBC chairman Saubhagya Singh Gets Powers Back, ₹300 Crore Paper Tender Cleared In First Meeting | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh has got back the administrative and financial powers that had been withdrawn from him soon after he took charge in May.

Within days of the restoration of his powers, the corporation’s Board of Governors met and approved key proposals related to the purchase of paper and printing of textbooks for Classes 1 to 12.

A tender worth around Rs 300 crore for paper procurement got the green signal and is now set to be issued. The meeting also reached a consensus on issues related to paper quality and procurement.

Singh had been stripped of his powers after he arrived in Bhopal with a convoy of around 200 vehicles soon after taking charge as chairman in the second week of May.

The incident came at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to conserve petrol and diesel amid the global situation following the Israel-Iran conflict.

The Chief Minister’s Office had taken serious note of the convoy and issued a show-cause notice to Singh. The notice barred him from entering the corporation premises.