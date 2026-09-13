MPTBC Awaits Over INR 300 Crore Dues For Free Study Material Supply Across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Text Book Corporation (MPTBC) supplies free study material and other educational material to the Rajya Shiksha Kendra and the Directorate of Public Instruction. Dues from the two agencies have remained pending for several years and stand at Rs 300,18,65,146.

The delay has blocked the corporation's funds and caused loss of interest, according to its audit report for financial year 2024-25.

Loss of Rs 57 lakh due to unsaleable, useless books

On the basis of audit report received from various depots and information related to physical verification and inspection of depots, it came to fore that total 1,02,900 books were found unsaleable, obsolete and useless. The net sale price of them was Rs 57,68,185. At the same time, Corporation has to bear various expenditure on the storage and maintenance of these books. The expenditure includes godown rent, electricity expenditure, labour and other expenditures. Had these books were sold timely, then corporation would not have suffered the loss of Rs 57,68,185, said the audit report.

Rs 35.07 crore pending for adjustment

For everyday emergency expenditure, an advance sum is paid by MPTBC headquarters to 15 sales stores and the central store. In financial year 2024-25, a sum of Rs 10,91,27,805 was given to different divisional stores despite an advance of Rs 24,16,18,702 from previous years remaining unadjusted. Thus, as of March 31, 2025, a sum of Rs 35,07,46,507 was pending for adjustment.

Security deposits not obtained

As per rules, the department should obtain a security deposit from government servants handling cash, stores and other valuable material. However, the corporation administration is not doing so.

Registers, records not provided

Audit report pointed that salary register, categorised register of income & expenditure, integrated register of income and expenditure, deduction register, deduction and payable share to employee provident fund, property register, cash book, bank statement, voucher, register related to liabilities etc. were not provided despite repeated reminders.