MPSD admissions: 86 from across India shortlisted for final round

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 86 candidates have reached the final round of auditions for admission to two-year PG Diploma in Theatrical Arts launched by Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD). The four-day final round of auditions will begin at Ravindra Convention Centre from June 20.

About 240 candidates from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and other states competed in the six-day preliminary round, which was held at the centre from May 23-28. Of these, 86 candidates were shortlisted for the final round.

Film and theatre actor Purva Joshi, theatre actor-director Priyanka Shakti Thakur, NSD alumnus Sanjay Shrivastava and head of theatre department Raja Mansingh Tomar University, Gwalior, were judges of the preliminary round.