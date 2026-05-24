MP’s Vulture Population Likely To Cross 14,000; Final Count Awaited After Statewide Survey

MP’s Vulture Count Likely to Cross 14,000 Mark: Final Numbers Expected After Statewide Survey |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to strengthen its position as one of India’s most important habitats for vultures, with the state’s ongoing vulture census expected to record a population exceeding 14,000 birds.

3-day enumeration exercise conducted from May 22 to 24

The 3-day enumeration exercise, being conducted from May 22 to 24, will conclude on Sunday, after which the final figures will be compiled and released by the Forest Department.

According to preliminary estimates, the number of vultures in the state has witnessed a significant rise compared to last year’s count of 12,981.

Officials said the survey is being carried out across all 16 forest circles, nine tiger reserves, Forest Development Corporation areas and other protected regions using a specially developed mobile application.

App-based survey conducted to streamline data

The app-based survey is expected to streamline data collection and reporting while ensuring greater accuracy in monitoring vulture populations.

Enumerators and trained volunteers begin observations shortly after sunrise, recording vultures and hatchlings present around nesting and roosting sites. Flying birds are excluded from the count to avoid duplication and maintain accuracy.

Forest officials said seven species of vultures have been identified in the state, including Indian Vulture, Cinereous Vulture, Egyptian Vulture and Himalayan griffon.

Recent observations have also recorded Red-headed Vultures in Panna and White-backed Vultures in Van Vihar National Park, highlighting the diversity of the state's vulture population.

Census reflects a remarkable recovery of a species

The census reflects a remarkable recovery of a species that was once on the verge of extinction. Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,028 vultures during its first census in 2016. The population increased to 8,397 in 2019, 9,446 in 2021, 10,845 in 2024 and 12,981 in 2025.

Wildlife experts attribute the increase to sustained conservation efforts, including breeding and rehabilitation programmes launched over the past decade.

The state established a dedicated vulture breeding centre near Kerwa Dam in Bhopal in 2014, where White-backed and Long-billed Vultures are being bred and conserved.

Officials said special conservation initiatives are also underway in Panna, Raisen, Shivpuri and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The recovery has been aided by restrictions on veterinary use of diclofenac, a drug once blamed for the drastic decline in vulture populations across India.

With the latest survey nearing completion, Madhya Pradesh appears poised to set a new benchmark in vulture conservation and wildlife recovery.