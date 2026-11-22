MP's Vindhya Irrigation Projects Worth ₹9,617 Crore Face Years Of Delays; 16 Schemes Incomplete, Costs Escalate Despite Repeated Deadline Extensions | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite expenditure of Rs 3,430.56 crore, 16 irrigation projects across Vindhya remain incomplete, with their escalated cost reaching Rs 9,617.92 crore. Several projects have missed deadlines dating back to 2016.

Records of the Ganga Kachar water resources department, Rewa, show revised approvals and separate contracts for unfinished works. Departmental sources alleged that some companies received tender clearances despite failing eligibility criteria.

The Bahuti Main Canal was allegedly declared complete and payments released despite unfinished work.

Deadlines missed by years

The Teonthar Flow Scheme, awarded for Rs 239.33 crore, missed its Sept 30, 2016 deadline, now extended to Dec 31, 2025. It is 97% complete, with Rs 231.65 crore spent. Administrative approval rose from Rs 490.84 crore to Rs 570.51 crore.

Majhgawan Branch Canal, approved for Rs 264.34 crore, missed its July 2016 deadline, extended to June 2025.

Teonthar Micro Irrigation is 98% complete, with Rs 88.23 crore spent against Rs 89.83 crore approval. Its revised deadline is July 2026.

Naighadi, Ramnagar, Gond

Naighadi's two units, approved for Rs 856.04 crore, had September 2020 deadlines, extended to June 2026.

Ramnagar Micro Irrigation's September 2020 deadline was similarly extended to June 2026.

Gond, originally due March 2023, is 33% complete, with its deadline extended to September 2026.

Bahuti, Bhanni and others

Bahuti Main Canal's older contract worth Rs 183.99 crore shows 94% progress and Rs 170.78 crore expenditure.

Another Rs 325.02 crore contract, awarded in July 2023 for remaining works, shows 38% progress and Rs 112.24 crore expenditure.

Bhanni's Rs 327.51 crore project deadline shifted from March 2026 to March 2027.

Rihand, costing Rs 640.05 crore, is 82% complete, with a March 2026 target.

Bahri Canal's April 2019 deadline shifted to June 2026; progress stands at 98%.

Semaria Micro Irrigation is 85% complete, due September 2026.

Dauri Sagar shows just 5.16% progress against its April 2026 target.

Delays blamed on clearances

Executive engineer Manoj Tiwari cited land acquisition, forest clearances, Covid-19 disruptions and pending approvals.

Now the targets have been revised to 2027; it will be completed by the estimated timeline, he said.

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