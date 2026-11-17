MP's Vidisha Sees Two Crimes Against Minor Girls, Accused's House Demolished As NHRC Issues Notices | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vidisha civic body razed the house of a rape suspect in presence of police and administrative officials on Monday. He had allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl and was arrested. In another case, police arrested a suspect who had allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl. Two different cases of rape of minor girls had taken place in Vidisha on Saturday.

In one case, a 9-year-old girl was lured with chocolate by a 65-year-old man Chandu Khan who took her to a lonely place and allegedly raped her. On the day, one of the neighbours spotted blood on the clothes of the girl. She alerted the girl’s parents. On Sunday, they approached the police and registered a case against the suspect.

After the news spread across the city, MLA Mukesh Tandon sat on 'dharna' along with other leaders and demanded strict action against the suspect. The district administration and the police razed the three-floor house of the suspect and his business establishment was also sealed. Before the house was razed, the district administration blocked the road and executed the work.

16-year-old girl raped

On Saturday, a 16-year-old girl was taken to a house by suspect Vishal Kirar and was allegedly raped. Following the incident, she was admitted to the medical college hospital for treatment. The police and the members of the child welfare committee reached the hospital and talked to the girl about the incident.

On Sunday, she revealed that she was raped by Vishal, a 22-year-old man whom she knew. The police said that the girl's statement was recorded before the magistrate in which she gave a statement against Vishal. The room, which was used for the crime belongs to a doctor. The police are investigating the case.

Both rape suspects arrested

Vidisha SP Rohit Kaswani said that the police had caught both the suspects involved in the crimes. The statements of both the victims were recorded before the magistrate about the crimes.

NHRC seeks report within two weeks

A bench led by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the case and issued notices to the director general of police (DGP) and principal secretary (home) seeking report within two weeks.

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