MP's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Disclosed West Bengal Cases In Poll Affidavit

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the Congress cannot do anything about the cases registered against him in West Bengal.

After Vijayvargiya's statement in Ratlam, the Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC).

The minister said because the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, had lodged 38 cases against him, he could not go to the state to campaign for the party candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

After Vijaivargiya's statement, Congress demanded the EC act against the minister.

The party further said Vijayvargiya did not mention the cases in his nomination papers he had filed for contesting the 2023 assembly elections. On the other hand, a copy of the affidavit available with the Free Press indicates that Vijayvargiya had mentioned in the nomination papers the criminal cases registered against him.

Before the 2023 assembly elections in West Bengal, 35 cases had been registered against Vijayvargiya.

According to sources, some of the cases have been closed. In the affidavit, Vijayvargiya also mentioned it was possible that he did not disclose some long-pending cases against him in any state during his tenure as the BJP's national general secretary.

Vijayvargiya cited an example of how a court in Gwalior cancelled the Vidhan Sabha membership of a Congress MLA, Mukesh Malhotra, for not disclosing a criminal case against him in the affidavit.

The issue of Vijayvargiya cannot go further, since the minister had mentioned the cases against him in his affidavit.