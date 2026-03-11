Bhopal News: MLA’s House Membership Loss Spawns Anger Among Congress Men | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is prevailing among the Congress men after the party legislator, Mukesh Mahlotra, lost his membership of the House following a legal battle.

The Gwalior High Court nullified Malhotra’s House membership. At a press conference, MPCC president Jitu Patwari said the incident had shown the BJP’s mindset, which is against the tribal people.

Earlier, a tribal legislator was told in the House about his ‘aukat' (status), and now, the party is behaving in such a way with a tribal MLA.

Patwari said the party would go to the Supreme Court, and the party’s RS member Vivek Tankha would fight for Malhotra in the apex court.

It is a grave injustice to the voters of the Vijaipur constituency, Patwari said, adding that the government is keeping mum over the Bina legislator Nirmala Sapre.

In this case, the BJP is misleading the court, Patwari said.

The BJP has also set its eyes on the apex court. The BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, said Patwari should welcome the high court judgement.

The unnecessary and baseless comments on the court judgement show his ignorance, Khandelwal said.

Several court cases are underway in connection with the election of a few ministers and legislators.

Minister Pramita Bagri recently got relief from the court over her caste certificate.

The caste certificate issue of the minister, Gautam Tetwal, is also sub judice. A former legislator of the BJP, Dhruv Narayan Singh, has filed a petition against Arif Masood after losing the election.

In the petition, too, it has mentioned that Masood did not give proper information in the nomination form.