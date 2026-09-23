MP’s Sugam Parivahan Sewa Rolls Out September 25 With 351 Buses Across Seven Cities | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will launch Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's ambitious scheme, the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa, on September 25.

Yadav will flag off 351 buses. Residents of MP will soon see 1,500 buses plying across the state.

The government divided the scheme into two categories. There are 120 intercity buses and 231 intra-city buses to provide travel facilities to people in the cities.

In the first phase, buses will be flagged off from seven main cities in the state under the Mukhya Mantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa.

The government included Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni, and Bhind in its plan in the first phase.

Out of 145 buses for Indore, 50 will be intercity, and 95 will be intra-city. Similarly, out of 106 buses for Bhopal, 23 will be intercity buses and 83 intra-city buses.

There will be 67 buses for Jabalpur, including 14 intercity and 53 intra-city buses.

Yadav will flag off 18 intercity buses in Rewa, 10 in Dewas, three in Katni, and two in Bhind.

The intelligent transport management system will monitor the movements of the buses run under the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa.

The Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited and its seven subsidiary firms have set up modern command-and-control centres.

These centres will monitor the operation of buses, their locations, punctuality, and other important activities.

Each bus will have seven CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and a real-time vehicle location-tracking system.

The government plans to give a facelift to 108 more modern bus stands, terminals, and depots.