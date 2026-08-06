MP's Sironj Farmers Block Road Over Urea And DAP Shortage | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers blocked traffic on the Tehsil road in Sironj on Wednesday for not getting urea and DAP fertiliser. The Naib Tehsildar, the agriculture extension officer, and the Station House Officer reached the spot and appealed to the farmers to end the protest.

They said the administration would soon end the fertiliser shortage. The farmers temporarily called off the protest after the officials distributed tokens for fertiliser.

According to reports, when farmers checked the tokens, they came to know that they would get fertiliser on August 10.

They, however, immediately needed fertiliser and returned the tokens to the officials. The farmers led by Surendra Raghuwanshi reached the SDM office and staged a sit-in.

Tehsildar Abhishek Pandey met the protesters and urged them to end the protest, saying they would get fertiliser on August 10.

Raghuwanshi said the farmers needed fertiliser immediately and refused to call off protest. Sub-divisional magistrate Om Narayan Badkul reached protest site and said the administration make all efforts to supply fertiliser.

The farmers said they had managed to crops with difficulty and tripped to the warehouses for fertiliser. Badkul spoke to the senior officers and assured the farmers to supply fertiliser within two days. The farmers then ended their agitation.