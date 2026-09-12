MP’s Sidhi Road Woes Force Villagers To Carry Ailing Elderly Man On Cot As Ambulance Fails To Reach Village | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man had to be carried on a cot to reach an ambulance after it failed to enter Chhuiya village in Sidhi district due to the lack of a proper road.

Rampati Shah fell ill around 10 am on Friday. According to his family, he complained of severe body pain and one side of his body stopped functioning.

The family called an ambulance, but the vehicle could not reach the village because there is no road connecting it to the main route.

With no other option, villagers placed Shah on a cot and carried him to the point where the ambulance was waiting. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to villagers, around 30 to 35 houses are located in Chhuiya village, but the settlement still does not have a proper paved road.

A villager, Pooja Shah, posted the video on social media and highlighted the road connectivity issue.

She alleged that leaders and officials have visited the village several times and assured residents that a road would be constructed, but no work has started so far.