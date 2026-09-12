MP’s Sidhi 6-Year-Old Baiga Child Dies On Way To Hospital, Family Alleges CHC Had No Oxygen Mask | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health facilities at Churhat Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sidhi district have come under scrutiny after a six-year-old Tribal Baiga child died while being taken to Rewa for treatment on Friday.

Rohit Baiga was brought from the Kaimur hill area to Churhat CHC on Thursday afternoon after his health suddenly deteriorated. His mother, Munni Baiga, said he was having difficulty breathing.

After primary treatment, doctors referred Rohit to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa as his condition was critical. The family alleged that the referral process took more than 40 minutes.

They claimed that although oxygen was available at the CHC, there was no mask to administer it.

According to the family, the duty nurse tried to arrange an oxygen mask but could not get one. An attempt was then allegedly made to provide oxygen directly through the machine.

A 108 ambulance later reached the CHC. The family alleged that the ambulance also lacked an oxygen mask and adequate oxygen.

Rohit was taken towards Rewa in critical condition but died before reaching the hospital on Friday morning.

Ambulance system faulty: CMHO

Sidhi chief medical and health officer Ashok Khare said the ambulance system had been faulty for a long time. He said several letters had been sent to the authorities, but no improvement had been made.