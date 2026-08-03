MP's Sehore Bans DJs, High-Volume Loudspeakers During Sawan To Curb Noise Pollution | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tanmay Verma, has prohibited the use of DJs and high-volume loudspeakers across the subdivision during the ongoing Sawan month to maintain law and order and curb noise pollution.

The order, issued under Section 163 of BNSS, bans DJs and high-decibel sound systems in all religious processions, Kanwar Yatras, public rallies, and social events in both urban and rural areas.

The administration has also declared a 200-metre radius around courts, government and private hospitals, schools, and colleges as silence zones where the use of loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying equipment is strictly prohibited.

The decision comes ahead of several religious events, including Kanwar Yatras led by spiritual preachers, where DJs are commonly used.

Officials said the restrictions aim to ensure public convenience, protect patients and students from excessive noise and maintain peace. Violators will face legal actio, and sound equipment may be seized on the spot.