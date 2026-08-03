 MP's Sehore Bans DJs, High-Volume Loudspeakers During Sawan To Curb Noise Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP's Sehore Bans DJs, High-Volume Loudspeakers During Sawan To Curb Noise Pollution

MP's Sehore Bans DJs, High-Volume Loudspeakers During Sawan To Curb Noise Pollution

The Sehore administration has banned DJs and high-volume loudspeakers during the ongoing Sawan month under Section 163 of the BNSS. The order covers religious processions, Kanwar Yatras and public events, while 200-metre silence zones have been enforced around hospitals, schools, colleges and courts. Violators will face legal action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
MP's Sehore Bans DJs, High-Volume Loudspeakers During Sawan To Curb Noise Pollution
MP's Sehore Bans DJs, High-Volume Loudspeakers During Sawan To Curb Noise Pollution | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tanmay Verma, has prohibited the use of DJs and high-volume loudspeakers across the subdivision during the ongoing Sawan month to maintain law and order and curb noise pollution.

The order, issued under Section 163 of BNSS, bans DJs and high-decibel sound systems in all religious processions, Kanwar Yatras, public rallies, and social events in both urban and rural areas.

The administration has also declared a 200-metre radius around courts, government and private hospitals, schools, and colleges as silence zones where the use of loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying equipment is strictly prohibited.

The decision comes ahead of several religious events, including Kanwar Yatras led by spiritual preachers, where DJs are commonly used.

Officials said the restrictions aim to ensure public convenience, protect patients and students from excessive noise and maintain peace. Violators will face legal actio, and sound equipment may be seized on the spot.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...
Bhopal News: Nursing Student Held For Snatching Mangalsutra In AIIMS Lift; Crime Committed For...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source