MP's Sehore ₹4 Crore Auditorium Develops Cracks Before Completion; Bricks Separate From Columns, Construction Quality Under Scanner | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The walls of an under-construction auditorium worth Rs 4 crore have developed cracks.

The auditorium, coming up on the premises of the town hall near the bus stand in the city, can accommodate 500 people.

The project has stirred up a controversy because of the lack of quality work.

At several places, the bricks have separated from the columns and walls have developed cracks.

The government has built such a huge auditorium for the first time in the city, but it stands in a run-down state. The civic body has not yet handed over the building.

According to reports, the agency, building the auditorium, had little experience in handling such a big project.

The project has courted controversy since the day it began in 2024. Sources said the agency used old material to construct the base of the building for which some locals lodged a formal complaint.

The agency had to complete the work last year, but it remains unfinished even today because the work goes on at snail's pace.

Agency to be asked to repair walls: AE Nagar Palika

Assistant engineer of Nagar Palika Vaibhav Lowania has said he would ask the contractor to repair the cracks on the walls of the auditorium and set right the bricks separated from the columns.

The work has not yet been completed, Lowania said.