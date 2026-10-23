Intoxicated Youths Topple Police Barricades Near Durga Puja Route, Woman Injured In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security arrangements along Durga Puja procession routes have come under scrutiny after a group of intoxicated men allegedly created a ruckus outside a liquor shop in the Jahangirabad area, while pushing down police barricades installed as an alternative to road dividers to ease traffic movement.

A young woman passing through the area allegedly sustained an injury to her leg after the barricades fell, while some moving cars received dents.

In the viral videos, the intoxicated youths are seen creating a disturbance outside the liquor shop and knocking down barricades installed by the police as vehicles are passing.

The exact date and time of the incident are unknown, but the incident took place during the festive season as the police barricades had been installed recently.

It is alleged that people are often seen consuming liquor in the open at the same place after parking their vehicles in an unruly manner, causing traffic congestion on the busy route.

The location is important as the road falls along the route taken by Durga Puja processions heading towards Khatlapura Ghat.