MP’s Satna Man Booked For Allegedly Using Fake ST Certificate To Secure CISF Constable Job, Bhopal Police Launch Investigation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Satna resident has been booked for allegedly securing a constable's job in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) using a forged Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate.

The case, initially registered as a zero FIR by Sriharikota police, has been transferred to Bhopal police for further investigation, said Govindpura police on Friday.

According to police, the suspect Banshilal, son of Bahadur Singh and a resident of Sangmania village in Satna district, was selected and appointed CISF constable (General Duty) on October 21, 2023.

After completing his training, he joined the CISF unit at SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota on September 17, 2024. During document verification, the force sent his ST certificate to the sub-divisional officer/tehsildar of Raghurajnagar for authentication.

The verification reportedly established that the certificate was fake. The CISF, crime and intelligence wing inspector Shashi Kumar Parre lodged a complaint, following which Sriharikota police registered a zero FIR on August 10, 2026.

The suspect has been booked under BNS provisions for alleged cheating and forgery-related offences.

The case diary reached Govindpura police station on October 17 through the office of the deputy commissioner of police, Zone-2. Police will now investigate the allegations and establish how the allegedly forged certificate was used during recruitment.