MP's Satna BEO Garun Pratap Singh Suspended Over ₹6.34 Lakh Salary Fraud; Forged Signatures, Payments To Private Accounts Under Scanner | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a case involving alleged irregularities in salary and arrears payments in Rampur Baghelan block of Satna district, in-charge block education officer (BEO) Garun Pratap Singh has been suspended by Rewa divisional commissioner Shailendra Singh.

He has been attached to the district education officer’s office in Satna following the suspension.

According to the allegations, Rs 6,34,803 was transferred to the bank accounts of private individuals in the name of salary and arrears using forged signatures of principals. The action against the BEO was taken based on the report of a four-member inquiry committee and a proposal submitted by the joint director, public instruction, Rewa.

The inquiry found that Singh had failed to properly scrutinise the payment bills. The irregular payments were made because he relied on his subordinates without adequately verifying the claims, according to the findings.

Before the action against the BEO, five clerks had been suspended and the contractual services of a data entry operator had been terminated in connection with the case.

Initially, district education officer Saloni Sharma suspended Amit Kushwaha, a peon at the Government Higher Secondary School in Gulhata. A proposal to terminate the contract of data entry operator Ajit Kumar Saket was subsequently sent to SEDMAP.

Later, the joint director, public instruction, Rewa, suspended four employees posted at the DEO’s office, Mridula Patel, Pradeep Kumar Dahiya, Ran Bahadur Singh and Virendra Kumar Tripathi.