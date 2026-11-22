MP’s Sagar Tractor-Trolley Overturns On NH-44, 3 Killed, 30 Injured While Returning From Narmada Holy Dip |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died and 30 others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned on National Highway-44 in Sagar district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Gaurjhamar police station incharge Naseer Faroqui told the media that the accident took place 55 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The tractor-trolley, carrying more than 30 people, was returning to a village in Sagar district when the accident occurred near Neem Ghati, Faroqui said, adding that the group had visited Narsinghpur district to take a holy dip in the Narmada River and offer prayers.

Prima facie, the accident occurred as the driver was allegedly driving at high speed while negotiating a slope in the accident-prone area, police said.

The deceased were identified as tractor driver Rakesh Yadav (49), Raksha Prajapati (17) and Premrani Yadav (65), he said. At least two to three of the injured are in critical condition and admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College Hospital.

Travellers passing along Sagar Road saw an overturned tractor-trolley. Some of the victims were bleeding from their hands, while others had head injuries. Three people died on the spot.

The matter was reported to the police. The police reached the spot and started the rescue work. Police said that it was not yet clear whether the tractor went out of control and overturned or if it collided with another vehicle.

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