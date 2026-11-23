MP’s Sagar Liquor Tragedy Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Critical; Health Teams Launch Door-To-Door Screening In Banda | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health officials on Sunday visited liquor shops and suggested that liquor lovers eat properly before drinking and also buy liquor from legal vendors. On Friday, in the Banda area of Sagar district, two people died after consuming liquor and one was admitted to a medical college hospital in serious condition.

After the incident, district collector Dilip Yadav instructed chief medical and health officer Devesh Pateria and assistant excise officer Vandana Pandey to conduct screening of liquor drinkers in Banda. Banda block medical officer (BMO) Yogendra Khatik and other officials screened the drinkers.

The teams collected blood samples and conducted health check-ups of people.

Door-to-door screenings

Joint teams are visiting houses and identified locations of individuals based on lists recently compiled from liquor shops to conduct health screenings. Intensive health check-ups are underway in rural areas including Binayaka and Magardha in Banda region, in Gopalganj, Civil Lines and Purvayau areas of Sagar city.

On-site treatment

Following the directives, medical personnel conducted thorough on-site examinations based on the individuals' symptoms. Where necessary, immediate medical interventions such as blood sample collection and the administration of intravenous (IV) drips were provided.

Screening near liquor shops and family counselling

The teams conducted health screenings not only for the individuals identified on the lists but also for people in the vicinity of liquor shops. Additionally, the teams are visiting the houses of the concerned individuals to interact with their family members, raising awareness about the severe, harmful consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!