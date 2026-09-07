MP’s Sagar Hooch Tragedy: Congress Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation For Bereaved Families | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have attacked the state government for failing to stop illicit liquor sales in the state. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation to the bereaved families on Sunday.

He met the affected people admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College Hospital in Sagar. He also announced to give Rs 50,000 to bereaved families during his visit.

He said that the Sagar liquor tragedy proved that the illicit liquor trade was flourishing in Madhya Pradesh. "The home department is under the chief minister's charge. Yet, how is this trade continuing right under the administration's nose?

Government must immediately order a high-level inquiry and take strict action against the culprits and their protectors," he said.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari also attacked the government and wrote a letter to the chief minister.

In the letter, he said that two men were killed because of liquor in Sahagarh in Sagar district in May this year. He had visited the spot and had informed about the incident to chief minister but no precautionary steps were taken.

Patwari demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths, asserting that the liquor mafias involved must be put behind bars within 24 hours.

Govt promises strict action

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said, "Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared under any circumstances. The government will ensure the strictest possible action regarding this entire episode."

He added that stern action would be taken against anyone involved in the manufacture or sale of illicit liquor.