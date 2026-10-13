MP's Sagar: Deputy Ranger, Forest Guard Attacked With Stones And Sticks While Stopping Cultivation On Forest Land In Shahgarh; 3 Booked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A deputy ranger and a forest guard were injured when they were attacked by a group of people cultivating forest land in Shahgarh area of Sagar district late on Sunday night. Police have registered a case against three accused. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

The Shahgarh police said that Neemadi resident Hariram and his two sons were cultivating forest land during the night hours of Sunday.

When the forest team got the information, it reached the spot. The team comprised deputy ranger Shailendra Tiwari and forest guard Narayan Palia.

Police said that one of the two sons of Hariram was in the driver's seat of the tractor. He tried to run over the forest team with the tractor, but his father (Hariram) came under the wheels of the tractor and got injured.

After this, both sons of Hariram tried to pass the blame on the forest team and attacked it with stones and sticks.

Deputy ranger Shailendra Tiwari and forest guard Narayan were injured in the attack. Both of them were rushed to hospital for treatment. In the meantime, suspect Hariram was also taken to hospital for treatment. The hunt is underway to nab both his sons.