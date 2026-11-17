MP's Rewa Medical College HOD Removed Over Harassment Allegations By Woman Doctor, Probe Ordered | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The head of the medicine department at Shyam Shah Medical College in Rewa, Dr Manoj Indulkar, has been removed from his post following sexual harassment allegations by a woman doctor. Dr Anurag Chaurasia has been given charge of the department.

The woman doctor accused Indulkar of repeatedly making inappropriate remarks about her appearance, clothing and personal life. In an audio recording submitted as evidence, he allegedly asked her to share her clothing size, saying he wanted to buy new clothes.

She also alleged that Indulkar tried to visit her residence and offer gifts. She claimed he had told her, "I have liked you since your first year."

The allegations triggered protests by medical students and junior doctors, who staged an agitation until midnight on Sunday, demanding action against Indulkar.

The woman doctor submitted a written complaint at Amahiya police station on Saturday night. Following the complaint, the college administration constituted a four-member committee to investigate the allegations.

After his removal, Indulkar reportedly complained of high blood pressure and breathing difficulties and was admitted to a private nursing home.

Additional superintendent of police Bhawna Maravi confirmed receiving the complaint and said police were investigating the matter.

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