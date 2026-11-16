From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju To Bobby Deol's Aashram, Bhopal's 141-Year-Old Jail Becomes Bollywood's Favourite Shooting Destination |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shooting of the film Sanju, in 2017, started a new chapter of Bhopal District Jail. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani and based on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's real-life story marked the jail's entry into the film industry.

However, film and web series shoots gained momentum in 2022-23, earning the government Rs 1.35 crore. Gradually, the jail has also turned into an earning unit.

Built in 1885, the now non-functional Bhopal District Jail served as Bhopal Central Jail till 1992, when a new Central Jail came up on the outskirts of the state capital. Two years later, the state jail department's headquarters shifted at Bhopal District Jail.

Four years later, Bhopal district administration began using parts of the complex as a strong room for keeping electronic voting machines (EVMs) and a vote counting centre for elections ranging from panchayat to Lok Sabha. Now, it has become a favourite destination for film and web series makers.

Jail complex serves multiple purposes

Nearly half of the complex now houses the jail department's headquarters, staff bungalows and quarters, besides serving election-related purposes.

The remaining half functions as the old, non-functional district jail but ranks high on the wish list of filmmakers looking for authentic prison settings.

Prominent personalities once lodged here

The jail once housed former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Prof Barkatullah Bhopali, Prime Minister of India's "government-in-exile" during the freedom struggle, besides former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and now Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Emergency.

15 barracks, 30 film & web series shoots

The portion available for shooting has at least 15 empty barracks spread across four sectors. In reel life, its barracks have hosted Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Jimmy Shergill and Huma Qureshi. Nearly 30 films and web series have been shot here.

These include Huma Qureshi-starrer Maharani, Jimmy Shergill-starrer projects, Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Auro Mein Kahan Dum Thaa, Bobby Deol-starrer Ashram, Ravi Kishan-starrer Psycho Saiyyan, Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, Jehanabad - Of Love & War, Zahan Kapoor-starrer Black Warrant and Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi.

Shoots lined up in Dec

In December, the jail is set to host crews for shooting films Sankee and Black Warrant-2 besides a web series starring Sharman Joshi. “Old jail has is one of the most favourite shooting locations for Hindi filmmakers.

90% of jail sequences of big budget Hindi film and web series projects are being shot in the jail, particularly due to the original and perfect jail settings,” a senior jail department official said.

Other shooting locations

Bhopal's other preferred shooting locations include Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, Gauhar Mahal, Moti Mahal, Shaukat Mahal and Benazir Palace.