MP's Pilgrim Collapses During Amarnath Yatra, CRPF Jawan Saves Life With Timely CPR — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Quick action by CRPF jawans saved the life of a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi after he suddenly collapsed during the Amarnath Yatra on Friday.

He collapsed at the Nunwan Base Camp during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The rescue was captured on video and is now being widely shared on social media.

In the video, a group of CRPF jawans can be seen standing together at the base camp when the pilgrim, who was walking nearby, suddenly collapses on the ground. The jawans immediately rush to his aid, and one of them starts performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while others help manage the situation.

Watch the VIDEO below :

"A silent protector stands behind every person's safety"



CRPF Jawan Saves Pilgrim’s Life with Prompt CPR at Nunwan Base Camp!

During the Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrim from Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh suddenly collapsed at Nunwan Base Camp. CRPF’s Quick Action Team responded instantly —… pic.twitter.com/54Y8BeBpZZ — अजय प्रताप सिंह (Ajay) (@iAjaySengar) July 16, 2026

A crowd gathers around the spot, and more CRPF personnel and officials rush in to assist. A few jawans quickly bring a stretcher, and the pilgrim is carefully placed on it before being taken for medical treatment.

According to the CRPF, the Quick Action Team acted without delay, providing life-saving CPR and reviving the pilgrim before he was shifted to the Base Camp Hospital and later to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag for further treatment.

Behind every safe pilgrimage stands a silent guardian.



A CRPF jawan's timely CPR turned a moment of despair into one of hope, saving a pilgrim's life during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.



Their uniform represents courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to serve.… pic.twitter.com/OTlPOGfMYa — Common Sensei (@TheQuietSensei) July 16, 2026

The pilgrim responded well to treatment, made a full recovery, and has since been discharged from the hospital.

The CRPF praised its personnel for their swift action and dedication, saying the rescue reflected their commitment to protecting every pilgrim during the Amarnath Yatra.

A pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh collapsed at Nunwan Base Camp during the #AmarnathYatra. A #CRPF Quick Action Team's timely CPR saved his life. Today, he is safely back with his family. Salute to our brave jawans. 🇮🇳#HeroesInUniform #ServiceBeforeSelf pic.twitter.com/JITT5eYHdT — AISHA KHAN (@aisha786_khan) July 17, 2026

The incident has drawn appreciation on social media, with many praising the jawans for their alertness, courage and timely action that helped save a life.