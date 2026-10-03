MP’s Panna Housewife Strikes Diamond Luck, Finds 4 Gems Weighing 5 Carats In Two Days | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The luck of a housewife sparkled when she found four diamonds in two consecutive days from a mine in Panna district. She found two diamonds on Thursday and two diamonds on Friday.

Officials at the Panna Diamond Office said that Jhansi resident Guddi Devi, wife of Rajkumar Srivas, had taken a diamond mine on lease in Sarkoha area in Panna district. She comes from a modest family background.

Two of the diamonds she found are off-colour and two diamonds are of gem quality. The weights of the diamonds are: 1.44 carat (off-colour), 0.81 carat (off-colour), 1.62 carat (gem) and 1.29 carat (gem). The overall weight of all four diamonds is 5.16 carats.

Guddi and her family are delighted to have found four diamonds, which they think would solve their financial problems forever.

Sources in Panna said that these diamonds would be put up for auction in the coming days. Currently, the Panna Diamond Office has 168 pieces of diamonds.

Previous find

On September 18, a precious diamond of gem quality, weighing 4.70 carats, was found in a Panna mine. It was discovered by Badri Patel of Bilkura village in Panna district.