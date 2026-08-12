MP’s Panna Farmer Finds 19.68-Carat Diamond Worth Over ₹40 Lakh | VIDEO

MP’s Panna Farmer Finds 19.68-Carat Diamond Worth Over ₹40 Lakh | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer discovered a diamond of gem quality, weighing 19.68 carat, in his field on Monday morning in Panna district. It is the heaviest diamond found in Panna this year and its cost is estimated to be above Rs 40 lakh.

Narangi Bagh village resident Aklesh Pal has around seven acres of land. He and his six partners took permission from the diamond office to dig a diamond mine in his field in 2024.

Watch VIDEO below :

Madhya Pradesh : 7 poor labourers dig up ₹50 lakh diamond in Panna mine they leased.



The mine in Panna's Sarokha village was leased for a meagre sum by Akhilesh Pal and six others and they struck big money when they found the green diamond.



The gem is now in the custody of… pic.twitter.com/x7Y4ZDrVjY — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 12, 2026

They dug up the leased diamond mine and dumped the excavated mud in the open area. When they ran out of money to dig the diamond mine further, they stopped digging.

On Monday morning, farmer Aklesh Pal went to his field and saw that the excavated mud of the diamond mine was washed away by heavy rains.

In its place, was lying a diamond. “Aklesh Pal showed honesty as he immediately informed his partners that he had found a diamond near the mine.

He could have easily pocketed the diamond without letting anyone to know about the discovery,” said a diamond examiner at Panna Diamond Officer Anupam Singh.