MP's Panna Class 7 Student Allegedly Beaten 100 Times With Stick By School Principal Over Homework, Stops Attending School | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal of Young Achievers Public School in Patna Tamoli village in Panna district has been accused of brutally beating a Class 7 student 100 times with a stick over a homework-related issue.

According to the student’s family, the boy received injury marks on his palms, soles and thighs. He is reportedly so traumatised by the incident that he has stopped going to school.

The student’s uncle has submitted a written complaint to Saleha police station, accusing school principal Vidur Chaurasia of repeatedly misbehaving with and assaulting the student.

The family further alleged that when they approached authorities to lodge a complaint, they were threatened with having the student’s hands and legs broken.

On Monday, the Saleha unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the Saleha tehsildar, demanding legal action against the principal.

Saleha police station in-charge Shakti Prakash Pandey said a case had been registered at Saleha police station following the family’s complaint and an investigation was underway.