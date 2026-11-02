Bhopal CM Mohan Yadav To Meet Bharatiya Kisan Sangh On November 3, MP Districts May Be Declared Drought-Hit | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and the government will hold talks over various issues related to the farmers on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair the meeting in which the officers of different departments concerned with the farmers' demands have been directed to remain present.

The BKS put up their seven-point charter of demands before the government on October 13. The organisation has opposed the Bhavantar scheme.

The organisation demanded the government procure 100% of the produce at the MSP. The BKS remains worried about the shortage of rainfall.

The organisation demanded the government pay compensation for crop loss because of a shortage of rainfall, solve the irrigation problems, unannounced power cuts, and deficit of fertiliser.

The BKS urged the government to declare the districts, which did not receive enough rainfall, as drought-hit.

They appealed to the government to survey crops in the fields, to replace the burnt transformers with new ones and to create an additional bank of transformers.

According to sources, the government may declare a few districts drought-hit after the meeting with the BKS.

The officers of the departments concerned have been directed to attend the meeting with full preparation.