MP's Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project Set To Become World's Largest On Single Reservoir As Cabinet Clears 200 MW Expansion | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The destination cabinet held in Gandhi Sagar, Mandsaur, approved a 200 MW floating solar project along with an 800 MW battery energy storage system under the second phase of the Omkareshwar dam project on Wednesday. The project would be operated through the inter-state transmission system.

After approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the bidding process through an open tender will be coordinated by the bid process coordinator.

After commissioning the 200 MW capacity under Phase 2, the combined capacity of Phase 1 (278 MW) and Phase 2 (200 MW) at Omkareshwar Reservoir will reach 478 MW. This will make the Omkareshwar floating solar project the world's largest floating solar project located on a single reservoir.

The first phase of Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, with a capacity of 278 MW, has been completed. Developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited at a competitive tariff of Rs 3.21 per kilowatt-hour, the electricity generated by the project has been procured by MP Power Management Company Limited.

Nod to Ujjain Forest Zoo and Rescue Centre

The cabinet gave in-principle approval to a new scheme to establish Ujjain Forest Zoo and Rescue Centre over approximately 210 hectares at Naulakhi in Ujjain. It aims to promote wildlife conservation, set up facilities for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation in western Madhya Pradesh and boost tourism in Ujjain.

The other decisions of the cabinet included the appointment of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner of MPIDC for three years to facilitate investment promotion activities in the state.

Moreover, approval was given for 72 posts for establishing exclusive special courts in six districts, viz. Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Bhopal and Rewa, to ensure speedy trials of offences punishable under the NDPS Act.

Six posts of judges and six posts of senior public prosecutors have been sanctioned for operating these special courts.

Amendments to Civil Aviation Policy 2025

The cabinet consented to amendments to the MP Civil Aviation Policy 2025 to expand air connectivity in the state.

Now, the total period of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) assistance for introducing new destinations has been extended from one year to four years for domestic air routes and two years for international routes, commencing from the date of launch of air service.

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