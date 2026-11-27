MP’s Niti Chintan 2026 To Focus On Malnutrition, State Debt, Employment And Road Safety On December 2 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issues, like malnutrition and debts, will come up for discussion at the state government's Niti Chintan-2026 on December 2. The state organises Niti Chintan on the concept of a member of the Niti Ayog, Vikrant Tomar.

The Niti Chintan , beginning at 10am, will continue until 8pm. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretary-rank officers will participate in the discussion, consisting of four sessions where 16 topics will come up.

Providing jobs to local youths, participation of women in professional employment, and generation of jobs will be part of the discussion under the topic of industry.

The discussion on agriculture will consist of improvement in productivity and conservation of cows.

The talks on service sector will comprise employment and expansion of self-employment.

Road safety, checking deaths in accidents, planning in the metropolitan areas, the challenges and their solution will be part of the discussion on infrastructure, and urban development.

Similarly, continuation of education after class 10, quality higher education will be part of discussion on education.

Mother and newborn care and PM Matrivandana Yojna will come up in the discussion under health.

Science, technology, and statistics about innovations will be part of good governance. Tax compliance and increase in revenue will be discussed under financial planning.

Malnutrition will be part of discussion under aspirational district programme. Checking of anaemia among pregnant women will come under the aspirational development block programme.

Unhindered admission of students from classes 8 to 9, registration, sustainable development goals, education under the multi-diamensional poverty, nutrition, and basic facilities will also come up at the discussion.

Debts and a balance between expenses on development and burden of interests will be discussed under the fiscal health of the state.

Under investment conduciveness, the experts will discuss innovation-based investments.

There will be talks on plans for logistics for export preparedness. Besides, the officers will discuss data centres and the Eighth Economic Census.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal will be present during the discussion.

The government has formed several groups of IAS officers for the Niti Chintan, who have started preparing presentations.