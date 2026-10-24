MP's Narmadapuram UADD Commissioner Sanket Bhondve Reviews Civic Projects, Orders Officials To Resolve Public Grievances Under Jan Vishwas Abhiyan | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of the Urban Administration Housing Development Department (UADD) Sanket Bhondve has directed the officials to solve people's problems.

Bhondve inspected the progress of development projects and welfare schemes under the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan on Friday.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Rinku Jain and officials of the civic body remained present during the inspection.

He also held a meeting with the officials to discuss the progress and quality of work going on in the district.

The commissioner directed the officials to complete all the work within the stipulated and maintain quality.

The commissioner also took feedback on the projects , including Shivraj Park, Amrit water body and park, water treatment plant, auditorium, Naveen Mohan Park in Banapura, and other places.

He also inspected the premises of the houses built under the Namo Housing Scheme and interacted with beneficiaries.

He also took feedback from the beneficiaries about the kinds of problems they confront after shifting to the houses.

Bhondve directed the officials to remove the obstacles in the implementation of the government schemes.

The commissioner directed the bank officials to dispose of the loan-related cases on priority.

Collector takes feedback on welfare schemes

Mandla: Collector Rahul Namdev Dhote inspected various government institutions under the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan in the Niwas area on Friday.

The purpose was to review the progress of the schemes launched by the government in education, nutrition, hostel facilities, and the food grain distribution system.

He directed the officials to carry out the public welfare schemes without delay.

The collector feedback on the attendance of students in the primary school in the Gajjudevri area, standard of education, cleanliness, and availability of other facilities.

He laid emphasis on imparting quality education to the students. The collector inspected the Aganwadi centres and took feedback on nutrition and health.

He inspected Kasturba Gandhi girls' hostel at Ramsa and reviewed the facilities provided to its residents.