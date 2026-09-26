MP’s Narmadapuram Students Showcase Folk Dances From Across India During NSS Day Celebrations | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The government postgraduate home science college organised a three-day event to celebrate the National Service Scheme (NSS) Day.

On the first day, the college organised an orientation programme. On the second day, the girl students worked at the Sethani Ghat of the Narmada River, organised a rally, and presented an NSS song.

On the third day, the students presented various cultural events.

The principal of the college, Sangeeta Ahirwar, MLA's representative Naina Soni, and others participated in the function.

Ahirwar said the students should follow the ideals of NSS in their lives. NSS makes students disciplined, teaches them how to become responsible citizens, and infuses leadership qualities in them.

She appreciated the girls for joining NSS and working for the people. MLA's representative Naina Soni appealed to the students to develop positive thoughts and work for nation-building.

The students presented dances representing the cultural aspects of various states across the country.