MP’s Morena Solar Power Purchase Agreement May Cost MPPMCL ₹150 Crore In Losses Due To Expensive Night-Time Battery Charging | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The energy department has finally signed the solar power purchase agreement of Morena.

The PPA was ready on June 29, but the officials of MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) objected to signing the PPA.

The programme was held in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. However, MPPMCL did not sign the PPA.The company may incur a loss of Rs 150 crore because of the accord.

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar also initially opposed the PPA, but after his approval, the company sealed the deal.

According to the PPA, the solar battery energy will be stored during the day. The stored energy will be used from 6pm to 10pm.

Afterwards, for the electricity to be stored at night, the battery will also be charged at night. And the electricity will be used in the morning.

The agreement remained inclusive for several months over the issue of storing electricity at night and its use in the morning.

Charging the battery at night requires electricity, for which MPPMCL has to pay more.

When the MPPMCL gets electricity at cheaper rates, it will use the battery charged with power purchased at higher rates.

To purchase power at Rs 2.70 paise a unit, the company will have to charge the battery with the power purchased at Rs 6 to Rs 7 a unit at night.

Besides, the conditions of tender for the transmission line have also been changed.

Confusion continues over deemed generation and buffer utilisation. According to sources, the energy department was in confusion about the project because of these factors.

But before the company signed the agreement, the government had assured MPPMCL that it would fulfil the loss the company would incur.

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