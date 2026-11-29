MP’s Lok Sabha Seats May Rise From 29 To 44 After Delimitation, 15 Seats Likely To Be Reserved For Women | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pass the Delimitation Women's Reservation Bill, the dynamics of MP politics will change.

At present, the state has 29 seats, which will shoot up to 44. Once both houses pass the bill, 15 seats will be reserved for women. Out of the 15 seats, three will be for SC and two for ST women candidates.

At present, the state has six women MPs, including Sandhya (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Himadri Singh (Shahdol), Bharti Pardhi (Ratlam), Anita Chouhan (Ratlam), and Savitri Thakur (Dhar).

Among them, three MPs come from the ST category and one from the SC category. Two come from OBC. At present, not a single woman comes from the general category.

No impact on VS polls, but both parties look worried

The Bill will have no impact on the 2028 assembly elections. The government wants to implement the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but both political parties look worried.

In the coming days, the number of assembly seats will be increased from 230 to 345, with 115 seats being reserved for women candidates.

Both political parties face challenges in creating women's leadership.

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