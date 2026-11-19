MP's Ladli Laxmi Yojana Under Review After 19 Years, Government To Assess Impact On Girls' Education And School Dropout Rates | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After conducting an impact study of 'Ladli Behna', the women and child development department has initiated a similar study of the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme, which was launched to improve the sex ratio and encourage girls' education.

The department has asked the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) to conduct the impact study on 'Ladli Laxmi'.

“We have started the initial work on the impact study and given the concept note of the study to Women and Child Development Department,” said an officer of AIGGPA who is associated with the study project.

Sources said that the study would focus on how the scheme has benefited the girl students and what changes the scheme has brought into their lives.

“We are going to personally interact with the selected girl students to know how the scheme helped them in education.

The schools would also be covered under the study to know whether the dropout rate of girl students has increased after the scheme was rolled out,” said the officer.

Notably, the previous Shivraj government rolled out the 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' in the state.

The scheme covers girl children from birth till the age of 21. This scheme was introduced in 2007 to curb the practice of female foeticide. As many as 54,47,972 girls have been registered so far.

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