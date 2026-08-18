MP’s Ladli Behna Scheme: ₹250 Hike On Raksha Bandhan, Monthly Aid Set To Reach ₹3,000 In Two Years | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will add Rs 250 to the financial assistance of Rs 1,500 a month provided to women across the state under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 1,750 to the accounts of more than 1.25 crore women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In this way, the government will transfer Rs 2,148 crore to the accounts of Ladli Behnas.

To give an additional amount of Rs 250, the government has to bear burden of an additional amount of Rs 312 crore.

According sources, the government plans to make an experiment by giving the additional amount of Rs 250.

From Bhai Duj celebrated after Diwali, the government plans to add Rs 250 to the financial aid provided under the Ladli Behna Yojna every month.

According to the promises made by the BJP before the 2023 elections, the government will have to increase the amount provided under the Ladli Behna Yojna to Rs 3,000 a month until the 2028 Vidhan Sabha polls.

For this reason, the government plans to give an additional amount of Rs 250 to the Ladli Behnas in the current year as it did in the previous year.

To give Rs 3,000 to each Ladli Behna a month, the government has to bear the burden of an additional amount of Rs 21,000 crore.

As a result, the government has to pay Rs 42,000 crore to women. The government has made a provision for Rs 23,882 crore for the scheme.

The state has already earmarked Rs 2,000 crore additional amount for the Ladli Behna Yojna to add Rs 250 to Rs 1,500.

According to financial experts, arranging Rs 42,000 crore every year will not be easy for the government.

The state will have to bear a massive financial burden to fulfil the election promises, they said.