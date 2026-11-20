MP’s Jabalpur Afghan Fake Passport Racket Widens, 14 Arrested; Passports Issued From Damoh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The interstate fake passport racket allegedly run by Jabalpur-based Afghan national Sohbat Khan, busted by the state Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in August 2025, grew bigger on Thursday with the arrest of three more Afghan nationals from Kolkata. With this, the number reached 14.

Fake passports were prepared at the Damoh passport office. Six men were first arrested in August 2025. They included three Afghan nationals and three Jabalpur residents.

On Thursday, the ATS had arrested Aslam Khan, 42, Abdul Bari, 41, and Ayub Khan, 50 (West Bengal). These individuals had obtained passports using forged documents claiming addresses in Jabalpur.

All the passports were issued by Damoh Passport Office. They were produced before the court on Friday and have been placed under police remand till November 23.

Marriage

The probe has so far revealed that kingpin Sohbat Khan who had come to India on refuge certificate to Nagpur, shifted to Jabalpur in 2010 and had married a local girl.

He managed to first get a driving licence made with the help of fake address proof and birth certificate, which showed him as permanent resident of Jabalpur. In 2020, he managed to get an Indian passport on the basis of same fake documents with which he had secured Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards.

Modus operandi

Sohbat with the help of locals, prepared passports of Afghan nationals. About 11 Afghan nationals and three other locals have been arrested in the case so far.

The locals helped to prepare the fake papers required for the passport and they charged Rs 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh to prepare one passport.

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