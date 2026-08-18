MP’s Influence At Centre Grows As Anurag Jain Takes Over As NITI Aayog CEO | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP has become more powerful in the central government after former chief secretary of the state Anurag Jain joined as chief executive officer of Niti Ayog on Monday.

Jain becomes the first IAS officer from the state to join as CEO Niti Ayog. Ergo, MP's influence in the central government will deepen after his appointment to the important position.

Officers from the MP cadre have been working as secretaries in various important departments of the central government.

The centre has recently appointed a 1993 batch IAS officer, Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, as secretary to the higher education department.

Similarly, a 1994 batch officer, Pallavi Jain Govil, has joined as secretary to the corporate affairs.

The centre has already appointed a 1992 batch officer, Pankaj Agarwal, as secretary (power).

In the same way, 1994 batch IAS officer Vivek Agarwal joined as secretary to the department of culture, and Hariranjan Rao joined as secretary to the sports department.

The central government has appointed a 1991 batch officer, Manoj Govil, as secretary to the cabinet secretariat, who looks after the work of coordination.

Ashish Shrivastava, a 1992 batch IAS officer, works as secretary to the Inter-State Council under the Home Ministry.

The centre has recently sent VL Kantha Rao of the same batch to the loop line. It has shifted Rao from the Jal Shakti Ministry to the Raj Bhasha department under the Home Ministry.

Neelam Shami Rao works as secretary to the Ministry of Textiles, and 1998 batch officer Akash Tripathi is the additional secretary to Power.

Nikunj Shrivastava of the same batch works as a senior adviser to the executive director of the World Bank.

Chandra Mohan Thakur is deputy secretary to PMO. On the other hand, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Pankaj Jain, Vijay Datta, Praveen Singh Adhayach, Fating Rahul Haridas, Bakki Kartikeyan, and Harsh Dikshit work as PS to central ministers.