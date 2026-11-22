MP's Historic Bajranggarh Fort Under Threat From Alleged Illegal Mining And Blasting In Guna; NGT Issues Notices To Five Authorities | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged illegal mining and frequent blasting in the hills adjoining the historic Bajranggarh Fort in Guna district and issued notices to five authorities over environmental violations and threats to the monument.

The notices have been issued to the Madhya Pradesh government through the Guna collector, the member secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), Guna Municipal Council, the divisional forest officer and the district mining officer. They have been asked to submit their replies ahead of the next hearing on December 23.

The NGT observed that the matter appeared to involve violations of environmental norms, potentially attracting provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification.

Complaints of hazardous blasting, deep excavation pits, cracks in residential buildings and stones becoming dislodged due to explosions have raised concerns over the safety of nearby families and the structural integrity of the historic fort.

Several families have reported damage to their houses, while concerns have been raised that the fort walls could suffer similar damage.

Questions have also been raised over monitoring by the mining department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), particularly whether approved mining areas and safety requirements for protecting the fort were adequately considered while granting leases.

Nine mining leases have been allotted in the area over the past decade. However, excavation was allegedly being carried out at several locations over areas many times larger than those approved under the leases.

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