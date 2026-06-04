MP's Green Cover Shrinks By 612.41 Sq Km; Proposed Felling Of Nearly 13 Lakh Trees In 2026 Raises Environmental Concerns | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state, which recorded the highest decline in forest and tree cover in the country according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR), is facing fresh environmental concerns over proposals that could result in the felling of nearly 13.22 lakh trees for infrastructure, mining, railway, and irrigation projects by the end of 2026.

The concern comes amid findings in the last ISFR report that Madhya Pradesh, out of a total 77,493 sq km of forest, lost 612.41 sq km of forest and tree cover between 2021 and 2023, the highest decline among Indian states. Of this, 344.77 sq km was lost outside recorded forest areas.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports regarding large-scale tree felling linked to road projects and coal block development. Notices have been issued to the Director General of Forests and other authorities, with the matter scheduled for hearing on September 9, 2026.

Ironically, the NGT itself on May 20 had cleared cutting of 7,871 trees at Ayodhya Bypass for a 10-lane project and cannot prevent tree felling at Kolar Bypass and Bhopal Bangrasia-Bhojpur Road.

Scientific studies show dense vegetation can keep surrounding areas two to four degrees Celsius cooler, making forests an important buffer against rising heat.

Experts warning

Dr Subhash C. Pandey told Free Press that large-scale tree felling threatens carbon sequestration, groundwater recharge, soil stability, and wildlife habitats, stressing that forests regulate temperatures, prevent erosion, support biodiversity, and development must balance ecological conservation.

Urbanisation hits bird survival

A study between 2021 and 2024 by IISER Bhopal's Tropical Ecology and Evolution Lab researchers called this the "Urban Penalty", finding that despite greater parental effort, chick survival rates remain lower in urban areas, highlighting stress from rapid deforestation.

Major projects linked to tree felling include coal mining, highway expansion works, railway broad-gauge conversion, dams and urban infrastructure projects