MP's First Educational TV And Film Studio Coming Up At Bhopal Polytechnic College | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College in the city will soon get a 1,500-sq-ft, ultra-modern TV and film studio, making it the first educational institution in the state to have such a facility.

The civil work for the studio has been completed and the process of installing equipment is underway.

The studio, costing Rs 1.55 crore, will become operational by January-February next year. Only Doordarshan has a comparable set-up in the city.

The studio will be used to provide professional training in filmmaking, digital content creation, documentary production and video production to students.

Besides, it will also be rented out to production houses to generate income for the institution.

Measuring 30 x 50 sq ft, it will provide students with an atmosphere similar to the film and television industry.

It will feature professional lighting, a multi-camera set-up and modern shooting equipment.

Facilities such as 4K and 6K digital cinema cameras, PTZ studio cameras, teleprompters, chroma studios, high-end editing systems, colour grading and audio mixing will also be available.

It will allow students to work with technologies currently used across film, TV and OTT platforms.

Head of the Department of Film Technology Avdhesh Singh told the Free Press that, along with the studio, a state-of-the-art post-production lab and an exhibition hall were being developed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

In the post-production lab, students will receive training in video editing, sound mixing, colour grading and generating final outputs.

Meanwhile, the exhibition hall is being designed as a multipurpose space to host exhibitions, seminars, conferences, film screenings and other educational activities.

The college has previously produced advertisements, documentaries and public awareness films for state government departments. Through these projects, students not only gained practical experience but also helped generate nearly Rs 15 lakh in revenue, Singh added.