MP’s Dindori Receives State Award For HPV Vaccination

Dindori Receives State Award For HPV Vaccination | Representational Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Dindori district has been honoured with a state-level award for its outstanding performance in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme, recognising its efforts to improve immunisation coverage and protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

The award was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla during a state-level function held at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal on Sunday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Manoj Pandey, District Immunisation Officer Dr R.K. Dogre and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Neem Kali, posted at Urban Ward No. 5 of Dindori block, received the honour on behalf of the district.

District officials attributed the achievement to the effective leadership and continuous monitoring by Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria, who regularly reviewed the progress of the vaccination drive and ensured coordination among health teams.

The district health department said the recognition reflects the dedicated efforts of frontline health workers, medical officers and field staff, who carried out extensive awareness campaigns and vaccination activities to achieve high coverage under the HPV immunisation programme across Dindori district.