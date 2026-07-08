MP's Dhindori Collector Hears Public Grievances & Orders Time-Bound Redressal

Collector Hears Public Grievances And Orders Time-Bound Redressal | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A weekly public hearing was held on Tuesday in the Collectorate auditorium, where citizens from different development blocks of the district presented their grievances and complaints.

The Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoriya directed the concerned officials to ensure quality disposal of all complaints within the stipulated time.

Applications related to education, financial assistance, revenue, drinking water, roads, compassionate appointments, the Chief Minister Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Scheme, name transfer (mutation) and other public services were received during the hearing.

Complaints that could be resolved immediately were addressed on the spot, while the remaining cases were referred to the concerned departments for prompt and effective action.

During the public hearing, Pitam Singh, a resident of Jalda Mudia, complained that his ration eligibility slip incorrectly recorded his marital status as unmarried, causing difficulties in his children's education and other government-related work.

The Collector directed the concerned department to make the necessary corrections.