MP's Damoh Tragedy: Woman, 2 Children Drown In Well; 5-Year-Old Daughter Rescued By Villagers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly jumped into a well along with her three minor children in a village in Damoh district early Tuesday morning. The woman and two of her children drowned, while her five-year-old daughter was rescued by villagers. Police are trying to ascertain what prompted her to take the extreme step.

Police said Jamunia village resident Manju (around 30) jumped into the well with her three children. Manju, her two-year-old son Anuj and three-year-old daughter Annu drowned.

However, her five-year-old daughter Arushi was rescued by a group of villagers taking part in a 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession). They heard her screams and saved her.

Patharia TI Magendra Gageth said the reason behind Manju's drastic step was yet to be established.

Arushi was rushed to hospital for treatment after being rescued. Her statement will be recorded once she recovers from the shock. She is currently in a state of shock.

Manju's husband is a small farmer. According to reports, Manju had a troubled married life and was allegedly subjected to frequent physical abuse by her husband, who reportedly consumed alcohol.