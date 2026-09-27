MP’s Chitrakoot On Alert As Mandakini Crosses Danger Mark After Heavy Rain | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chitrakoot and Satna recorded heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The administration continuously monitored the situation. As of 6 am on Saturday, the water level of the Mandakini River remained high.

On Friday evening, the water level of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot rose rapidly, crossing the danger mark.

In the last 24 hours, Bichhia recorded 191.8 mm rainfall, while Ajaigarh recorded 180.2 mm, Amarkantak 148.0 mm and Panna 143.2 mm.

Similarly, Bajag recorded 143.0 mm, Gaurihar 136.0 mm, Majhgaon 128.5 mm, Birsa 125.6 mm, Mawai 124.4 mm and Khajuraho 118.0 mm rainfall.

The rising water level caused anxiety among shopkeepers at Ramghat. The movement of pilgrims and locals was also affected. The administration has deployed rescue teams and issued an alert.

Amid continuous rain in Chitrakoot and the surrounding areas, the water level of the Mandakini River has once again started rising rapidly. The situation appears to be worsening.

Many shops at Ramghat have been affected by the water, which has also reached the vicinity of the ghat and temple complex. In light of the situation, the administration has deployed rescue teams and instructed people to remain vigilant.

ADM Vikash Singh said it was heavy rainfall, but this time the duration was long so a flood-like situation was not in Satna nor in Chitrakoot. So this time no one has been shifted so far.

This time, the situation is under control due to the long span of rainfall. Previously, it was heavy rainfall in very short period so it caused a flood-like situation.